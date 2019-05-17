Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

Eurovision Semi-Final Dazzles with Stunning Acts

8d9181d3-4d4a-4ad7-8fef-8bad8fee0546

Ahead of the second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final, reporter William Ton re-caps the performances in the first semi-final. Who soared and which acts flopped on the grandest song competition stage?

Contributors

William Ton

May 17th 2019
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

Screen Shot 2019-05-17 at 9.48.03 am
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Refugee policies of the major political parties: An investigation

With the federal election only days away, reporter Courtney Whitelaw took the opportunity to investigate the refugee policies of the major political […]

People_walking_in_Melbourne
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Making Melbourne More Walkable

The Future Melbourne Committee endorsed the Draft Transport Strategy for public consultation on May 7th, aiming to make Melbourne more walkable. Why […]

george-pagan-iii-1464107-unsplash
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Digital Campaign Ads: Young Voters’ Perspectives

As election day approaches, many political parties are taking their final chances to boost campaign ads on social media. Do young voters […]

Related Content

Credit: Haaretz.

Confirmed: Madonna to perform at this year’s Eurovision

Jael Wena places third at Junior Eurovision, Credit: ABC.

Australia's Jael Wena places third at Junior Eurovision

Credit: ABC.

Junior Eurovision’s Jael Wena is a huge Jess Mauboy fan!