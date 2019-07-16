1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png

On Air

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Mario exposed as anti-vaxxer – P1NG

dr-mario-world-gritdaily

Dr. Mario has been forced to acknowledge our discovery that he doesn’t believe in the legitimacy of vaccines.

“It’s-a-me, Doctor Mario.”

The doctor seem unfazed by our claim that vaccines were essential to stem the large number of flu deaths in Australia this year, and handed us a pamphlet with apparent products he was selling.

“Vaccineses don’t-a work, but I do have-a some-a magic pillses.”

250 Mushroom Kingdom coins, or $195 Australian for each pill.

Part 2 of our Dr. Mario investigation coming soon.

[Editor’s Note: Don’t let Dr. Mario sell you his magic pills, we don’t believe he is a legit doctor. Get a legitimate vaccination for this year’s horror flu season.]

Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit

61642085_2645443485495511_7468384391811563520_n (2)

Stefan Bradley

July 16th 2019
Read more by Stefan Bradley
Category:
Topics: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Player One

StrangerThingsDDScene-625x352
1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png
Player One

Study: D&D Games Last Longer Than Stranger Things Binge – P1NG

Three 14-year olds have hit a roadblock. They do everything together and have been friends for years. Inevitably there’s going to be […]

BeFunky-collage
1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png
Player One

“Video Games Are A Waste Of Time” Says Married At First Sight Superfan – P1NG

Gamers are in a state of shock, as a reality TV fan has dissed their favourite hobby. “Such a timekiller”, florist Janice […]

Portrait of smiling siblings playing video games in living room at home
1655946_704695499570329_1547727467_n.png
Player One

“Give me the Controller” Says Older Sibling Throwing Shade – P1NG

Little Johnny has been officially offended by his older sister Big Sarah’s request to take the controller from him. The frustrated boy […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport