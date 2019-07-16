On Air
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Mario exposed as anti-vaxxer – P1NG
Dr. Mario has been forced to acknowledge our discovery that he doesn’t believe in the legitimacy of vaccines.
“It’s-a-me, Doctor Mario.”
The doctor seem unfazed by our claim that vaccines were essential to stem the large number of flu deaths in Australia this year, and handed us a pamphlet with apparent products he was selling.
“Vaccineses don’t-a work, but I do have-a some-a magic pillses.”
250 Mushroom Kingdom coins, or $195 Australian for each pill.
Part 2 of our Dr. Mario investigation coming soon.
[Editor’s Note: Don’t let Dr. Mario sell you his magic pills, we don’t believe he is a legit doctor. Get a legitimate vaccination for this year’s horror flu season.]
Words by Stefan.
‘P1NG’ logo by Nick.
‘Player One News Gatherers’ (‘P1NG’) is Player One’s Investigative Journalism Unit
Stefan Bradley
July 16th 2019Read more by Stefan Bradley
