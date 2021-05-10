moshpit-logo-2021

The Great Metal Standoff – Exodus vs Annihilator

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

In a battle of the debuts, who out of Exodus – Bonded By Blood and Annihilator – Alice In Hell left the bigger first impression on the world in the ever expanding underground thrash world of metal in the mid to late 1980’s. Moshpit On SYN EP for 2021, Ben Holt, joins Jason for his third battle on the Standoff to break down why he thinks both records are all-time greats and metal essentials.

 

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

May 10th 2021
