The Great Metal Standoff – Exodus vs Annihilator
MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST 'The Great Metal Standoff'
In a battle of the debuts, who out of Exodus – Bonded By Blood and Annihilator – Alice In Hell left the bigger first impression on the world in the ever expanding underground thrash world of metal in the mid to late 1980’s. Moshpit On SYN EP for 2021, Ben Holt, joins Jason for his third battle on the Standoff to break down why he thinks both records are all-time greats and metal essentials.
Jason Evans
May 10th 2021Read more by Jason Evans
