EXPLAINED: How ammonium nitrate fueled Beirut explosion

IMPORTANT: If the topics discussed in this report caused you any distress or concern, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636, or 1800 RESPECT

Last week a reaction with a huge tank of ammonium nitrate caused a catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. But what caused it, is this common and how do we avoid an explosion happening with the tank of ammonium nitrate in Newcastle?

Anneliese Farrer spoke to Dr. Gabriel da Silva from Melbourne University about the chemical and its capabilities.