Explained: Australia’s recession during COVID-19

It was recently declared by the Reserve Bank of Australia that Australia is in its first recession in 29 years, but why did this get decided a few months into the pandemic and what classifies as a recession?

Annaliese Farrer spoke to Dr. Matthew Curry, Matthew, research fellow of Labour Economics at Melbourne University and The Brotherhood of Saint Laurence, to get a better understanding.

Originally aired on 16/6/2020

Guests

Matthew Curry, Matthew, Doctor and Research Fellow of Labour Economics at Melbourne University and The Brotherhood of Saint Laurence

Contributors

Anneliese Farrer

June 23rd 2020
