On Air
Explained: Australia’s recession during COVID-19
It was recently declared by the Reserve Bank of Australia that Australia is in its first recession in 29 years, but why did this get decided a few months into the pandemic and what classifies as a recession?
Annaliese Farrer spoke to Dr. Matthew Curry, Matthew, research fellow of Labour Economics at Melbourne University and The Brotherhood of Saint Laurence, to get a better understanding.
Originally aired on 16/6/2020
Guests
Matthew Curry, Matthew, Doctor and Research Fellow of Labour Economics at Melbourne University and The Brotherhood of Saint Laurence
Contributors
Anneliese Farrer
Panorama
June 23rd 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: Anneliese Farrer, Australia, coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, panorama, recession
More by Panorama
Domestic abuse rises during COVID-19 lockdown
CONTENT WARNING: This piece talks about the abuse and violence against women. If you or someone you know needs help relating to […]
Rising prices, bursting bubbles: an investigation into the the housing market
Across two packages, reporter Anneliese Farrer investigates the “housing bubble” phenomenon with Dr. Ilan Wiesel, Senior Lecturer of Global Urbanisation at the […]
Researchers issue report alleging Victorian Government selling off land needed for public housing
New research suggests the Victorian Government “wasted” the opportunity to house its homeless population, after selling off nearly 600 hectares of public […]