Facebook to ban white nationalism and separatism

Facebook has announced on a blog post that it would ban the praise and support of white nationalism and separatism on its platform, lumping this content together with white supremacism.

Reporter Stefan Bradley investigates.

Stefan Bradley

March 29th 2019
