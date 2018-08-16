SYN 90.7
Facebook censorship after Cambridge Analytica
Facebook has been known for championing online openess, and over the years has maintained a fairly hands off approach to content censorship. But in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the company’s promise to return to its friend-focused roots, has Facebook’s approach to censorship changed?
Reporter Gabriella Payne takes a look at the issue
