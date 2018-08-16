Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Facebook censorship after Cambridge Analytica

Facebook has been known for championing online openess, and over the years has maintained a fairly hands off approach to content censorship. But in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the company’s promise to return to its friend-focused roots, has Facebook’s approach to censorship changed?

Reporter Gabriella Payne takes a look at the issue

August 16th 2018
