Facebook goes to Cambridge (Analytica)

Are you a victim of Facebook’s breach of trust? The data of over 50 million Facebook users was breached by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis investigates.
Interview with Deborah Lupton, Centenary Research Professor in the Faculty of Arts & Design, University of Canberra.

Deborah Lupton

Nicolas Zoumboulis

March 30th 2018
