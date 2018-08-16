SYN 90.7
Fairfax to merge with Nine in multi-billion dollar deal
One of the largest mergers in Australian media history was recently annoucned, with broadcast giant Nine set to merge with Fairfax media, the owner of newspapers including The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Alex Dalziel looks at what this means for the Australian media landscape
Jack Fryer
August 16th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
