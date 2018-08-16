Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

False medical records see students expelled

uni building

Students at a top Australian university have been expelled after being caught using fake medical certificates to get out of exams and assignments.

Dwight Baloloy reports

Jack Fryer

August 16th 2018
