Family Feud host Grant Denyer wins Gold!

AFTER a record 22 nominations over his more than 20 years in TV, Grant Denyer has won not one, but two Logies.

The Family Feud host won the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on TV, as well as the Silver Logie for Most Popular Presenter.

Accepting the top gong, a visibly shocked Denyer spoke fondly of the axed game show.

“Family Feud is important, it came along for me in my life at a time where I really wasn’t quite sure if I would ever work again or if I wanted to,” he told the crowd.

“I wasn’t very well. I was pretty sad and a bit lost and I was in a bit of a hole.”

“Family Feud gave me the ladder to crawl out of that hole. It gave me mojo. It gave me courage. It gave me confidence. Family Feud, thank you so much, you saved me,” he said.

Denyer, who is best known for his role as the former Sunrise “weather girl”, also dedicated the award to his TV producer wife, Chezzi.

“To my beautiful wife, Chezzi. Oh my God, we did it, darlin’. We did it! We bloody did it. We are an incredible team and I want you to share in this.

“You’ve been there to hole me up when I wasn’t so great. You believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and you made the two most beautiful girls, Sailor and Scout.”

Denyer beat out Tracey Grimshaw, Amanda Keller, Jessica Marais, Andrew Winter and Rodger Corser in the race for the Gold Logie.

He also won the Silver Logie for Most Popular Presenter for his work on the Feud.

The award is somewhat bittersweet for the 40-year-old, following the show’s axing last month.

Understandably, Denyer has a real soft spot for the Feud, and couldn’t resist cracking one last “Survey Says”.

#familyfeudmemories DAY 10: when you get body squated on national TV #denyer4gold pic.twitter.com/BZpNAOd72g — Grant Denyer (@grantdenyer) July 1, 2018

‘I’ve said ‘survey says’ 30,000 times in the last four years. But for the very last time. Survey Says, thank you for making this your top answer,” he said, ending his acceptance speech.

Way to go Denyer. You. Are. Awesome!

Image Credit: Chris Hyde, Getty via Zimbio.