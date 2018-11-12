Family of Pellegrini’s owner Sisto Malaspina has been offered a state funeral

The family of Pellegrini’s owner and Bourke St attack victim Sisto Malaspina has been offered a state funeral as the city continues to mourn the restauranteur’s tragic death.

Hundreds of flowers and cards surround the front of the famous Melbourne business as staff gather inside the cafe in preparation for the store’s reopening on Tuesday morning.

This beautiful man. So much love radiating outside Pelligrini’s for Sisto Malaspina, a man who embodied all that makes Melbourne grand. pic.twitter.com/uHQ9Nnru5l — Sarah Abo (@_SarahAbo) November 10, 2018

Mr Malaspina, 74, was out for his usual afternoon walk on Friday on Bourke St, just a short distance from the business he had run for more than 40 years, when he was caught up in the attack.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews contacted the family and offered them a state funeral. The family has yet to accept the offer.

Tasmanian businessman Rod Patterson and a 26-year-old security guard from Hampton Park were also injured in the attack.

Tributes continue to flow for the victim of the Bourke Street terror attack, beloved cafe owner Sisto Malaspina. @kcostalos #Studio10 pic.twitter.com/YyZhsF1fr2 — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) November 11, 2018

The family of attacker Hassan Khalif Shire Ali has told reporters that he had been suffering from mental health problems.

“Hassan suffered from mental illness for years and refused help. He’s been deteriorating these past few months,” a note given to 9News showed.

“Please stop turning this into a political game. This isn’t a guy who had any connections with terrorism but was simply crying for help,” the note read.

Melburnians continue to mourn the loss of Mr Malaspina in the wake of the Bourke St terror attack.

Pellegrini’s staff has thanked the community for their support, assuring the public that all flowers, gifts and cards left outside the café will be collected and passed onto the family.

PELLEGRINI’S: Sea of flowers growing, people queuing for up to half an hour to sign the tribute book. @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/cnKQHgDaQP — Brianna Travers (@briannatravers) November 11, 2018

Mr Malaspina was stabbed and died in the Bourke St terror attack on Friday afternoon.

The hard-working Italian immigrant was a much-loved Melbournian and had worked at his traditional Italian café for more than four decades.

