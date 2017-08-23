SYN Nation
Farter Figures – Bonus Content
As promised – here is the full interview with dad Paul from last weeks show about addicted dads. It’s hard to fit everything into an hour, so I thought i’d upload this as a bit of bonus content while you wait for the next installment of Farter Figures.
This is Paul’s story about his battles with alcholism, becoming sober and being a father. He doesn’t hold back and it’s a fascinating chat.
Wednesday nights episode (which is tonight at 7.30pm on SYN Nation!) is a bit more light-hearted. Farter Figures is delving into the world of stay at home dads!
Tune in tonight – I’m pumped!
Guests
Paul
Victor Mims
August 23rd 2017Read more by Victor Mims
Category: Audio, Audio
Topics: Culture
Tags: addicted dads, bonus content, dads, Farter Figures, Fathers, interview
