SYN Nation

Farter Figures – Bonus Content

As promised – here is the full interview with dad Paul from last weeks show about addicted dads. It’s hard to fit everything into an hour, so I thought i’d upload this as a bit of bonus content while you wait for the next installment of Farter Figures.

This is Paul’s story about his battles with alcholism, becoming sober and being a father. He doesn’t hold back and it’s a fascinating chat.

Listen here!

Wednesday nights episode (which is tonight at 7.30pm on SYN Nation!) is a bit more light-hearted. Farter Figures is delving into the world of stay at home dads!

Tune in tonight – I’m pumped!

Guests

Paul

Victor Mims

August 23rd 2017
