Farter Figures Logo

SYN Nation

Farter Figures – Dads in Sport

Farter Figures Logo

On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in their kids sport? I discuss different approaches fathers have to their kids sport, reflect on some negative cases and highlight some positive dad influences. I chat with two do dads who were on AFL lists about their parenting and speak to Jenny Preist, the co-chair of the Play by the Rules organisation. As always, there is dads in the news, dadvertising, dad jokes, dad fashion and daddisms.

Check out the podcast here.

Enjoy!

Playlist

  1. Big poppa - Biggie Smalls
  2. I'll be missing you - Puff Daddy
  3. Biological Didn't Bother - Shaquille O'Neal
Victor Mims

July 28th 2017
Read more by Victor Mims
Category: , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Farter Figures

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – IVF

It’s the first episode of Farter Figures! This weeks theme is IVF – I speak to a dad who used IVF to […]

Related Content

Miss Eileen and King Lear
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July

Katia on Front & Centre
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 1: Thursday 20th July

IndyDarlings
THT New Logo3
The Hot Tag

The Hot Tag Ep 9 'Indy Darlings' Season Finale