Farter Figures – Dads in Sport

On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in their kids sport? I discuss different approaches fathers have to their kids sport, reflect on some negative cases and highlight some positive dad influences. I chat with two do dads who were on AFL lists about their parenting and speak to Jenny Preist, the co-chair of the Play by the Rules organisation. As always, there is dads in the news, dadvertising, dad jokes, dad fashion and daddisms.

