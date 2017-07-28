SYN Nation
Farter Figures – Dads in Sport
On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in their kids sport? I discuss different approaches fathers have to their kids sport, reflect on some negative cases and highlight some positive dad influences. I chat with two do dads who were on AFL lists about their parenting and speak to Jenny Preist, the co-chair of the Play by the Rules organisation. As always, there is dads in the news, dadvertising, dad jokes, dad fashion and daddisms.
Enjoy!
Playlist
- Big poppa - Biggie Smalls
- I'll be missing you - Puff Daddy
- Biological Didn't Bother - Shaquille O'Neal
Victor Mims
July 28th 2017Read more by Victor Mims
Category: Audio, Audio, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Culture, News, Sport
Tags: dads, dads in sport, Farter Figures, podcast, SYN Nation
More by Farter Figures
Farter Figures – IVF
It’s the first episode of Farter Figures! This weeks theme is IVF – I speak to a dad who used IVF to […]