SYN Nation
Farter Figures – Episode 3 – Step Dads
Farter Figures is online for another week! If you missed the live show on Wednesday night, you can now enjoy the podcast. It’s all about step dads! Just like your dads coin jar, its full to the brim, with all things dad. The episode includes interviews with a psychologist, step dad and step kid. I learnt a heap about the difficult job that is step parenting and I’m sure you will to. Don’t forget there’s dad news, dadvertising, dad jokes, dad facts, dad fashion and daddisms.
Dig in to the podcast here! – You can also listen on Itunes – just search ‘Farter Figures’
Playlist
- Senorita - Justin Timberlake
- ABC - Jackson 5
- Father and Son - Cat Stevens
Victor Mims
August 4th 2017Read more by Victor Mims
Category: Audio, Audio, News
Topics: Culture, Education, News
Tags: biological dads, dad, dad fashion, dad jokes, daddisms, Farter Figures, father, step dads, step fathers, SYN, SYN Nation
More by Farter Figures
Farter Figures – Dads in Sport
On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in […]
Farter Figures – IVF
It’s the first episode of Farter Figures! This weeks theme is IVF – I speak to a dad who used IVF to […]