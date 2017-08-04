Farter Figures Logo

SYN Nation

Farter Figures – Episode 3 – Step Dads

Farter Figures Logo

Farter Figures is online for another week! If you missed the live show on Wednesday night, you can now enjoy the podcast. It’s all about step dads! Just like your dads coin jar, its full to the brim, with all things dad. The episode includes interviews with a psychologist, step dad and step kid. I learnt a heap about the difficult job that is step parenting and I’m sure you will to. Don’t forget there’s dad news, dadvertising, dad jokes, dad facts, dad fashion and daddisms.

Dig in to the podcast here! – You can also listen on Itunes – just search ‘Farter Figures’

Get involved over at Facebook!

Playlist

  1. Senorita - Justin Timberlake
  2. ABC - Jackson 5
  3. Father and Son - Cat Stevens
Victor Mims

August 4th 2017
Read more by Victor Mims
Category: , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Farter Figures

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Dads in Sport

On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in […]

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – IVF

It’s the first episode of Farter Figures! This weeks theme is IVF – I speak to a dad who used IVF to […]

Related Content

Memory Drain Logo
Head
Memory Drain

Episode 2: Teachers Drain

Front & Centre Episode 2
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July

Katia on Front & Centre
Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 1: Thursday 20th July