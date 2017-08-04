Farter Figures – Episode 3 – Step Dads

Farter Figures is online for another week! If you missed the live show on Wednesday night, you can now enjoy the podcast. It’s all about step dads! Just like your dads coin jar, its full to the brim, with all things dad. The episode includes interviews with a psychologist, step dad and step kid. I learnt a heap about the difficult job that is step parenting and I’m sure you will to. Don’t forget there’s dad news, dadvertising, dad jokes, dad facts, dad fashion and daddisms.

Dig in to the podcast here! – You can also listen on Itunes – just search ‘Farter Figures’

Get involved over at Facebook!