SYN Nation
Farter Figures – Episode 4 – Working Dads
Over 90% of Australian dads with young children are employed. So why not talk about working dads? Episode 4 of Farter Figures is all about dads who work and especially those dads who spend lots of time away for work. There is a recrod four guests on the show! Two dads who work in the media, a pilots son, and a representitive from the great fathering project organisation.
There is lots of great dad content so get listening here!
You can also search ‘Farter Figures’ on Itunes to get the podcast there!
Playlist
- Just the Two of Us - Will Smith
- Oh Daddy - Fleetwood Mac
- Papa was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations
Victor Mims
August 13th 2017Read more by Victor Mims
Category: Audio, Audio, General, News, News and Commentary
Topics: Comedy, Culture, Education, Live, Music, News
More by Farter Figures
Farter Figures – Episode 3 – Step Dads
Farter Figures is online for another week! If you missed the live show on Wednesday night, you can now enjoy the podcast. […]
Farter Figures – Dads in Sport
On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in […]
Farter Figures – IVF
It’s the first episode of Farter Figures! This weeks theme is IVF – I speak to a dad who used IVF to […]