SYN Nation

Farter Figures – Episode 4 – Working Dads

Over 90% of Australian dads with young children are employed. So why not talk about working dads? Episode 4 of Farter Figures is all about dads who work and especially those dads who spend lots of time away for work. There is a recrod four guests on the show! Two dads who work in the media, a pilots son, and a representitive from the great fathering project organisation.

There is lots of great dad content so get listening here!

You can also search ‘Farter Figures’ on Itunes to get the podcast there!

Get involved on Facebook!

Playlist

  1. Just the Two of Us - Will Smith
  2. Oh Daddy - Fleetwood Mac
  3. Papa was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations
Victor Mims

August 13th 2017
