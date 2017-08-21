Farter Figures – Episode 5 – Addicted Dads

The working week has just begun and Farter Figures’s new podcast is out. Have a listen on your commute!

Episode 5 is an emotional look at addicted dads.

It includes chats with two dads who have suffered from drug and alcohol dependencies. We talk about how it controlled their lives, effected their ability to be good dads and what they are doing to turn their parenting around! I also interview Dr Stefan Gruenert the CEO of Odyssesy House Victoria and Michael Thorn the CEO of The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education. It’s action packed and highlights a different type of dads.

Just like each week, there is no shortage of dad news, farther facts, dad jokes, dad fashion and daddisms!

Get stuck in and enjoy here! (You can also find Farter Figures on Itunes)

Say hello on Facebook!

Tune in this Wednesday at 7.30pm this week because I’m joined by 3 stay-at-home dads!