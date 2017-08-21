SYN Nation
Farter Figures – Episode 5 – Addicted Dads
The working week has just begun and Farter Figures’s new podcast is out. Have a listen on your commute!
Episode 5 is an emotional look at addicted dads.
It includes chats with two dads who have suffered from drug and alcohol dependencies. We talk about how it controlled their lives, effected their ability to be good dads and what they are doing to turn their parenting around! I also interview Dr Stefan Gruenert the CEO of Odyssesy House Victoria and Michael Thorn the CEO of The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education. It’s action packed and highlights a different type of dads.
Just like each week, there is no shortage of dad news, farther facts, dad jokes, dad fashion and daddisms!
Get stuck in and enjoy here! (You can also find Farter Figures on Itunes)
Tune in this Wednesday at 7.30pm this week because I’m joined by 3 stay-at-home dads!
Playlist
- Changes - David Bowie
- Daddy Could Swear, I Declare - Glady Knight and the Pips
- The Doo Bop Song - Miles Davis
Guests
Dr Stefan Gruenert the CEO of Odyssesy House Victoria
Michael Thorn the CEO of The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education
2 dads and former addicts: Paul and Josh
Victor Mims
August 21st 2017Read more by Victor Mims
Category: Audio, Audio, General, News
Topics: Culture, Education, News
Tags: addicted dads, addiction, alcohol, dad fashion, dad jokes, dad sayings, daddisms, dads, drug, Farter Figures, farther, rehab
More by Farter Figures
Farter Figures – Episode 4 – Working Dads
Over 90% of Australian dads with young children are employed. So why not talk about working dads? Episode 4 of Farter Figures […]
Farter Figures – Episode 3 – Step Dads
Farter Figures is online for another week! If you missed the live show on Wednesday night, you can now enjoy the podcast. […]
Farter Figures – Dads in Sport
On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in […]