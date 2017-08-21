Farter Figures Logo

SYN Nation

Farter Figures – Episode 5 – Addicted Dads

Farter Figures Logo

The working week has just begun and Farter Figures’s new podcast is out. Have a listen on your commute!

Episode 5 is an emotional look at addicted dads.

It includes chats with two dads who have suffered from drug and alcohol dependencies. We talk about how it controlled their lives, effected their ability to be good dads and what they are doing to turn their parenting around! I also interview Dr Stefan Gruenert the CEO of Odyssesy House Victoria and Michael Thorn the CEO of The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education. It’s action packed and highlights a different type of dads.

Just like each week, there is no shortage of dad news, farther facts, dad jokes, dad fashion and daddisms!

Get stuck in and enjoy here! (You can also find Farter Figures on Itunes)

Say hello on Facebook!

Tune in this Wednesday at 7.30pm this week because I’m joined by 3 stay-at-home dads!

Playlist

  1. Changes - David Bowie
  2. Daddy Could Swear, I Declare - Glady Knight and the Pips
  3. The Doo Bop Song - Miles Davis

Guests

Dr Stefan Gruenert the CEO of Odyssesy House Victoria

Michael Thorn the CEO of The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education

2 dads and former addicts: Paul and Josh

Victor Mims

August 21st 2017
Read more by Victor Mims
Category: , , ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Farter Figures

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Episode 4 – Working Dads

Over 90% of Australian dads with young children are employed. So why not talk about working dads? Episode 4 of Farter Figures […]

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Episode 3 – Step Dads

Farter Figures is online for another week! If you missed the live show on Wednesday night, you can now enjoy the podcast. […]

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Dads in Sport

On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in […]

Related Content

Farter Figures Logo
Farter Figures

Farter Figures - IVF

imgres-1-2.png
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Liquor store blues

YSAS-2.jpg
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

Dominic Ennis Interview (YSAS)