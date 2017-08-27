Farter Figures – Episode 6 – Stay at Home Dads

Episode 6 is online and guess who made headlines in Dad news….

On this episode of Farter Figures we discover stay at home dads. They are still uncommon in Australia but I speak to three dads about their duties remaining home to look after their children. We talk about the challenges, isolation, stigma, and good times that come with being a stay at home dad.

I also chat to a Jennifer Baxter, a senior research fellow at the Australian Institute of Family Studies about her research into the low numbers of Stay at home dads in Australia.