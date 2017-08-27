SYN Nation
Farter Figures – Episode 6 – Stay at Home Dads
Episode 6 is online and guess who made headlines in Dad news….
On this episode of Farter Figures we discover stay at home dads. They are still uncommon in Australia but I speak to three dads about their duties remaining home to look after their children. We talk about the challenges, isolation, stigma, and good times that come with being a stay at home dad.
I also chat to a Jennifer Baxter, a senior research fellow at the Australian Institute of Family Studies about her research into the low numbers of Stay at home dads in Australia.
It’s a really eye-opening episode with no shortage of laughs, dad content and all the usual segments that make Farter Figures special.
Get the podcast on Itunes or here!
Farter Figures has also announced it is having a Fathers Day special!
Playlist
- I'm bugged at my ol' man - The Beach Boys
- Kitchen Man - The Reels
- Daddy's Little Girl - Nikki D
Guests
Jennifer Baxter – Senior Research Fellow at the Australian Institute of Family Studies
Tristan – Stay at home dad
Clint – Stay at home dad (https://www.facebook.com/ReservoirDad/)
Sam – Part-time stay at home dad (http://humanordinary.com/)
