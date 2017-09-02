SYN Nation
Farter Figures – Episode 7 – Expecting Dads
Do you know what couvade syndrome is? Have you ever heard of a sympathy pregnancy?
Basically, men can get similar symptons to their pregnant partners such as morning sickness, food cravings, weight gain and in severe cases labour pains!
This weeks episode of Farter Figures looks at dads to be. I chat with two dads – one is expecting his first kid in a few months and the other reflects on how he felt about becoming a dad and what changed the second time round.
I also learn all about couvade syndrome with Dr. Irene Lichtwark.
Finally, I interview Dr Luke Martin from Beyond Blue about two campaigns he helped create that offer support and advice for dads to be. We also discuss the reality of post-natal depression and why it is still taboo for men.
All that and heaps more on a jam packed episode of Farter Figures. Plenty of laughs, information and dad stuff.
**Farter Figures is having a special tomorrow morning for fathers day on SYN Nation**
That’s right this sunday the 3rd is fathers day and you can tune in from 10am – 11.30am for an extended episode of Farter Figures – we’ll be discussing all things fathers day as well as all the usual segments. Tune in.
Playlist
- Daughters - Nas
- Forgive Them Father - Lauryn Hill
- Retrospect For Life - Common (ft. Lauryn Hill)
Guests
Dr Irene Lichtwark – Monash University Researcher
Dr Luke Martin – Beyond Blue
Henry – Expecting dad
Toby – Dad
September 2nd 2017
