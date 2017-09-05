Farter Figures Logo

Farter Figures – Father’s Day Special

I have decided to upload Farter Figure’s Father’s Day Special. I jumped in the SYN Nation studio on Sunday to celebrate the day celebrating dads. It’s more of a casual vibe – no theme, no guests, but a lot of fun.

There is father’s day history, dadvertising, father facts and all our usual segments.

Get it on Itunes or listen here.

Make sure you tune in to SYN Nation this Wednesday @ 7.30pm for a great show all about adopting dads! Some fascinating guests have been lined up!

Playlist

  1. Something Stupid - Frank & Nancy Sinatra
  2. Unforgettable - Nat 'King' Cole & Natalie Cole
  3. Jolene - Miley Cyrus
  4. Farther & Daughter - Paul Simon
  5. I Put a Spell on You - Screaming Jay Hawkins
  6. Toxic - Mark Ronson (Feat. Ol' Dirty Bastard and Tiggers)
  7. Turn Your Lights Down Low - Bob Marley & Lauryn Hill
  8. Road to Zion - Damien Marley & Nas
  9. Daddy Sang Bass - Johnny Cash
  10. Love on a Real Train - Tangerine Dream
  11. Crazy in Love - Beyonce (Feat. Jay Z)
  12. Don't Cry Daddy - Elvis Presley
Victor Mims

September 5th 2017
