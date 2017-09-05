Farter Figures – Father’s Day Special

I have decided to upload Farter Figure’s Father’s Day Special. I jumped in the SYN Nation studio on Sunday to celebrate the day celebrating dads. It’s more of a casual vibe – no theme, no guests, but a lot of fun.

There is father’s day history, dadvertising, father facts and all our usual segments.

Get it on Itunes or listen here.

Make sure you tune in to SYN Nation this Wednesday @ 7.30pm for a great show all about adopting dads! Some fascinating guests have been lined up!