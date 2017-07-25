Farter Figures Logo

Farter Figures – IVF

It’s the first episode of Farter Figures! This weeks theme is IVF – I speak to a dad who used IVF to have kids after a vasectomy and have a fascinating chat with Carlin, who’s parents used IVF and a sperm donor to conceive him! There was still time for some dad jokes, dad fashion and a lot of dad discussion. Check out the podcast here.

Playlist

  1. Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
  2. Daddy Cool - Boney M
  3. A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
  4. Under the Boardwalk - The Rolling Stones
July 25th 2017
