Farter Figures – IVF
It’s the first episode of Farter Figures! This weeks theme is IVF – I speak to a dad who used IVF to have kids after a vasectomy and have a fascinating chat with Carlin, who’s parents used IVF and a sperm donor to conceive him! There was still time for some dad jokes, dad fashion and a lot of dad discussion. Check out the podcast here.
Happy listening!
Playlist
- Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
- Daddy Cool - Boney M
- A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
- Under the Boardwalk - The Rolling Stones