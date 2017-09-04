SYN Nation
“Father’s Day” on The Naughty Rude Show – 3rd September 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Julia, Amorette and D’arcy have a chinwag about their relationship with their fathers and father figures when it comes to talking about sex and relationships. We share the woes of getting walked in on, reflect on sharing our personal lives on radio, and answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Playlist
- Side to Side - Ariana Grande
- Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
- Bad Girls - M.I.A.
- NYE - Missy Higgins
- Kiss With A Fist - Florence + the Machine
- Tainted Love - Imelda May
- Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High - Arctic Monkeys
- One Crowded Hour - Augie March
- Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Chelsea Dagger - The Fratellis
- Things That Make You Go Hmm - C & C Music Factory
- Valerie - Amy Winehouse
- Telephone - Lady Gaga
- Shake Your Rump - Beastie Boys
Erin Dick
September 4th 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Culture, Education, Pop Culture
Tags: advice, father figures, father's day, identity, parents, podcast, relationships, sex, sexuality
More by The Naughty Rude Show
“The Awkward Stage” on The Naughty Rude Show – 27th August 2017
On this episode of the Naughty Rude Show, D’arcy, Amorette and Julia talk about those inevitable cringe moments when it comes to […]
“Mythbusters” on The Naughty Rude Show – 6th August 2017
On this episode of the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Jacqui and Erin are busting all your sex, body, relationship and health myths! […]
“Bisexual Visibility” on The Naughty Rude Show – 30th July 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Erin and Kate are here to talk all about bisexual visibility, intersexuality discrimination and gender […]