SYN Nation

“Father’s Day” on The Naughty Rude Show – 3rd September 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Julia, Amorette and D’arcy have a chinwag about their relationship with their fathers and father figures when it comes to talking about sex and relationships. We share the woes of getting walked in on, reflect on sharing our personal lives on radio, and answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Playlist

  1. Side to Side - Ariana Grande
  2. Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
  3. Bad Girls - M.I.A.
  4. NYE - Missy Higgins
  5. Kiss With A Fist - Florence + the Machine
  6. Tainted Love - Imelda May
  7. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High - Arctic Monkeys
  8. One Crowded Hour - Augie March
  9. Dani California - Red Hot Chili Peppers
  10. Chelsea Dagger - The Fratellis
  11. Things That Make You Go Hmm - C & C Music Factory
  12. Valerie - Amy Winehouse
  13. Telephone - Lady Gaga
  14. Shake Your Rump - Beastie Boys
Erin Dick

September 4th 2017
