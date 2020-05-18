On Air
Favorite Funk Figures , Icons, Idols , Symbols and Funk Hero’s
Here is a list of personal favorite Funk musicians, artists, bands, rappers. Feel free to listen to any of these artists as they are a good listen.Did not put any description of links or suggested songs as the desire is for the listener or listeners to discover music for themselves. Tune into Strong Funk on Sunday Nights from 10 pm to 10:30 pm for a weekly dosage of Funk music on SYN Media website or SYN 90.7FM on radios or on radio streaming phone apps.
Prince
James Brown
Rick James
Cameo
Stevie Wonder
Teena Marie
Mary Jane Girls
Al Green
Aretha Franklin
Hot Chocolate
Rage Against the Machine (Funk Metal/Funk Rock)
Dr Dre (G Funk)
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Funk Rock)
Snoop Dogg (G Funk)
Warren G (G Funk)
Temptations
Marvin Gaye
The Gap Band
Commodores
Rufus
Ohio Players
Trouble Funk
S.O.S Band
Midnight Star
Lakeside
New Birth
Betty Davis
The Time
George Clinton / Parliament-Funkadelic
Earth, Wind, & Fire
Isley Brothers
Kool & The Gang
Jitan Chander
Jitan Chander
May 18th 2020
Category: General
Topics: Culture, Music
Tags: 90.7fm, funk, Funk Figures, melbourne, Strong Funk, SYN Media
