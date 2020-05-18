SYN (1)

Favorite Funk Figures , Icons, Idols , Symbols and Funk Hero’s

Here is a list of personal favorite Funk musicians, artists, bands, rappers. Feel free to listen to any of these artists as they are a good listen.Did not put any description of links or suggested songs as the desire is for the listener or listeners to discover music for themselves. Tune into Strong Funk on Sunday Nights from 10 pm to 10:30 pm for a weekly dosage of Funk music on SYN Media website or SYN 90.7FM on radios or on radio streaming phone apps.

Prince

James Brown

Rick James

Cameo

Stevie Wonder

Teena Marie

Mary Jane Girls

Al Green

Aretha Franklin

Hot Chocolate

Rage Against the Machine (Funk Metal/Funk Rock)

Dr Dre (G Funk)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Funk Rock)

Snoop Dogg (G Funk)

Warren G (G Funk)

Temptations

Marvin Gaye

The Gap Band

Commodores

Rufus

Ohio Players

Trouble Funk

S.O.S Band

Midnight Star

Lakeside

New Birth

Betty Davis

The Time

George Clinton / Parliament-Funkadelic

Earth, Wind, & Fire

Isley Brothers

Kool & The Gang

Jitan Chander

May 18th 2020
