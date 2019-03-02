SYN 90.7
Federal Government launches toolkit to help employers hire people with disability
The federal government has launched a new online toolkit to support small business’ in becoming more inclusive of people with disabilities. Will this have any real impact?
Reporter Lisa Favazzo speaks to Professor Anna Hickey-Moody, who specialises in social services and disabilities.
Professor Anna Hickey-Moody
Lisa Favazzo
