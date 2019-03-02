Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Federal Government launches toolkit to help employers hire people with disability

The federal government has launched a new online toolkit to support small business’ in becoming more inclusive of people with disabilities. Will this have any real impact?

Reporter Lisa Favazzo speaks to Professor Anna Hickey-Moody, who specialises in social services and disabilities.

Professor Anna Hickey-Moody

Lisa Favazzo

March 2nd 2019
