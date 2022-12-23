“I could feel myself healing that summer.”

Listeners explore and reflect on grief, identity and belonging by recalling the summers that shaped them In That Summer’s first episode. Plus, Anika from SYN’s flagship music show The Hoist shares the songs she’s got on high rotation this summer.

This episode includes:

Xenia on navigating grief and loss (00:34)

Erin on getting her very first tattoo (06:42)

Asyiqin on rebuilding post-break up (08:16)

Cian on his first summer as himself (10:33)

Anika on her 3 songs of the summer (12:43)

Lily on keeping friendships strong (30:25)

If the stories in this episode impacted you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 — or triple-zero in an emergency.

Stream Anika’s favourite summer songs — plus more music from the radio broadcast of this episode — on That Summer’s Spotify playlist.

Share your story by following the @thatsummersyn Instagram page and sending up to two audio messages, plus your name and suburb.

That Summer is produced for SYN Media. Tune in at 6 p.m. Thursdays on SYN 90.7FM (Melbourne/Naarm + Geelong/Djilang), DAB+ and online at syn.org.au.