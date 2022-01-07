Fervescence

Fervescence – Episode 2

Fervescence

Fervescence is your new soundtrack for sizzling summer nights, mixing up an hour-long cocktail of euphoric tracks to get you wiggling as the sun goes down.

Catch the latest mix below, minus the talking. It features the handiwork of Hercules and Love Affair, Frankie Knuckles, Jayda G, Logic1000, Aeroplane and more (plus a surprise Lou Rawls mashup with Priya Ragu)…

Fervescence | Episode 2 Mix | FEVER (Radio Broadcast on 1 January 2022)

Tune in for new episodes on Saturdays at 8pm here on SYN over the summer.

Joshua Khaw

January 7th 2022
