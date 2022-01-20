On Air
Fervescence – The ‘Sundown’ Mix
Fervescence is your new soundtrack for sizzling summer nights, mixing up an hour-long cocktail of euphoric tracks to get you wiggling as the sun goes down.
Relive the latest set on Mixcloud, featuring Amtrac, Hannah Fernando, Robyn, Louis La Roche, Mind Enterprises and more.
Tune in for new episodes on Saturdays at 8pm here on SYN over the summer.
