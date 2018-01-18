FESTIVAL REVIEW: Falls Festival Byron Bay

The Falls Music and Arts Festival, Byron Bay December 31st 2017 to January 2nd 2018

Media passes provided by Event Organisers

Words and images by Maggie Twee

Day 1 of Falls Music and Arts Festival, Byron Bay, saw glittery outfits that seemed to be made from nothing but string, girls with intricate face paint and men with singlets deliberately torn to show their ribs and biceps to the crowd. The first night of the festival seemed more about the crowd than the actual line up. An excited energy urging punters to navigate the many stages in Tweed Valley Way.

Camp Cope spoke their truth at the Galaxy Stage, delivering a high impact show addressing more than just great music. Lead singer Georgia Maq called out Falls Festival organisers for ‘only booking 9 women’ changing the lyrics in the bands song ‘The Opener’. Highlighting to the already cheering crowd the disappointing lack of female headliners.

Foster the People played later in the night, easing people into light dancing melodies that peppered the beautifully costumed set. However the attention quickly shifted to Flume who led in the New Year with an uplifting set that kept him centre stage and festival goers literally fizzing for more. The crowd was managed appropriately by friendly and accomodating staff who never seemed to lose their cool despite the thousands passing through the grounds. It is fair to say the first night of Falls Festival, Byron Bay, went off without a hitch.

Julia Jacklin, Glass Animals and Fleet Foxes were standouts for Day 2, a genuinely better lineup with more diversity than the previous night. Jacklin was as cool as a cucumber, her ever-clear voice never faltering. It felt special seeing her perform ‘Coming Of Age’ so comfortably back in her home state of New South Wales. Crowd-goers who quietly discussed her set would have preferred to see a more deserving time slot for the accomplished Australian musician than 4pm.

ILUKA played the Jack Daniels stage dressed in 70s retro attire. She rocked out with her band while playing a classic white and gold Gretsch. ‘Blue Jean Baby’ was a crowd favourite for those who eagerly sought shelter from the floods and mudslides outside, as they danced dripping in plastic ponchos.

Glass Animals were full of vibrancy, their backdrop of impressive lighting and beautifully crafted projections were enough to keep the extensive crowd easily entertained. Lead singer, Dave Bayley, gave an incredible performance dancing violently around the stage as if he had ants up his pants. At times it was awkward to watch but never-the-less entertaining, Bayley acknowledged the audience members’ great dance moves in contrast to his own.

‘Pork Soda’ was a crowd favourite, complemented by the large blow up pineapple beach toy flying through the audience reminiscent of the fruity lyric references. Glass Animals played a really tight set lifting the audience up with their poppy tunes and impressive cartoon projections that left the crowd energised.

Fleet Foxes headlined the second night of the festival to a grateful audience, eager to hear the live workings of the Seattle based band who had returned from a six year hiatus. Delivering a seamless performance that centred around clear vocal harmonies, Robin Pecknold‘s iconic voice bounced through the valley as he sang to the loyal fanbase that hung onto every lyric.

Day 3 rolled around and the rain continued to pour, but it didn’t dampen the spirits at Tweed Valley Way. Professional photographers scrambled into the photo pit at the front of the stage, whilst sheltering large camera lenses from the downpour with nothing but rain jackets.

Liam Gallagher seemed the shining light at the end of the tunnel as he performed ‘As You Were’ to thousands of fans. ‘If you brought the album then good on ya!’ Gallagher yelled into the crowd with his hands knotted behind his back, a posture many Oasis fans hold dear.

The audience weren’t as responsive as he might have liked in the early stages of the set. It was clear they were all keeping quiet, waiting for him to say something more controversial. Alas, Gallagher was well behaved; no quiet digs at his brother Noel or foul language was heard. The crowd cheered as he announced the final song to be the classic ‘Wonderwall’ which every audience member knew like the back of their hand. There really was nothing like singing such an iconic song in unison, as the rain poured onto the crowd, an epic finish to the eventful three day festival in Byron Bay.