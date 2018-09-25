Festival Review: LISTEN OUT 2018, Melbourne

LISTEN OUT

Catani Gardens, St Kilda

Saturday, 22 / 09 / 18

Words by Claire Norman

Passes provided by publicists

It was a balmy Saturday down at Catania Gardens in St Kilda. The clear, blue skies and cheeky September sunshine were the perfect backdrop for the thousands of ‘artsy’ Snapchats of the ‘picturesque’ palm trees and slow-moving beach behind. It was also the location of the first instalment of Listen Out, currently touring the country. Listen Out has been marketed as Australia’s ‘premier dance music event’, however the 2018 bill did not disappoint with hip-hop representation either. This year featured international juggernauts like A$AP Rocky, Brockhampton and (kind of randomly) Skrillex amongst many others inflicting eyebrow raises and ‘oooohs’ from all those reading the line-up.

My day started fresh with Poloshirt, the new collaboration act between Winston Surfshirt and Polographia. Putting out their first track ‘Pinned Upon’ in only June this year, the lads have been busy, already releasing a self-titled EP and touring nationally. Despite only having a handful of songs out, the crowd was certainly vibing with the funky electro-pop sounds coming off the stage. Poloshirt have been able to create a love-child combining the buttery voice of Winston with the smooth multi-dimensional sounds of Polographia. A personal highlight of mine was the sneaky cover of Kaytranada’s ‘Got It Good’ and the rounding out of the set with a Winston Surfshirt original, ‘Ali D’, which got the crowd moving.

I then hiked through the gardens to the 909 Stage to see one of my favourite Australian acts, Kllo, ready to be wowed by their soulful synths. The humble cousin duo were handed a disappointingly short set, but did not fail to deliver, performing works from their 2017 debut album, Backwater. Mixing soulful R’n’B sounds and UK Garage, Kllo had the audience grooving to their new emotionally vulnerable single, ‘Potential’, before moving into a highlight from their album, ‘By Your Side’. Although it was surely too soon for their set to be over, Kllo finished with one of their best, the song that got me hooked: ‘Bolide’. With smart sampling, the song appears quiet and almost melancholy, yet every time I hear it, the hook gets me and I dance hard, the crowd at the 909 Stage joining me.

I decided to stay at the 909 to catch another whimsical act, the Parisian local Petit Biscuit. I fell in love with the delicate instrumental sounds of his older work ‘Sunset Lover’, which I just found out he released at 15 YEARS OF AGE – who are you and why are you such a talented child?! His more recent work has become a lot heavier with greater bass lines, as opposed the meditative sounds of his 2016 self-titled EP. This encouraged a much rowdier crowd than expected, but as the crowd dissipated throughout the set, it was given a lot of space to whip out some sick dance moves. Unfortunately, I missed the second half of his set as my friend had to go to the toilet and we had to endure the 20-minute wait time for the portaloos. While this is expected at a large music event like this, it was a consistent problem throughout the day, and ensuring that there are sufficient toilets for the amount of attendees is a relatively simple way to dramatically improve an event. I also noticed a lack of sanitary waste bins throughout the portaloos, which again would have been a way to ensure all attendees felt comfortable.

Leaving the haze of the toilet line, I rushed back to the main stage to prepare for the festival juggernauts that are Brockhampton, arguably the biggest act on the line-up, and definitely an act that people could not stop talking about in the lead up to Listen Out. Having released a new album, iridescence, literally the day before the festival, I was prepped and ready to hear some fresh new tracks and brag to my friends about how I was among the first people ever to hear their new album live. While this was exciting, the 14-piece self-proclaimed ‘greatest boyband in the motherf***in’ world’ were perhaps too keen to share their new album, playing a lot of tracks from it and less of their well-known songs from their 2017 trilogy of albums, Saturation I, Saturation II, and Saturation III. Despite this, the boys surely put on a show. Highlights from their set included ‘WEIGHT’ from their new album, featuring guiding strings throughout the song, and the smooth track ‘SWEET’. The whole crowd bounced together to the guaranteed party starter (and really good alarm song if you are looking to leap out of bed) ‘BOOGIE’, which closed their set. Although I would have loved to hear more well-known songs from the ‘best boyband since One Direction’, Brockhampton still owned the festival and made me so excited to listen to iridescence in full.

After a quick break, we did a quick stop in at A$AP Rocky, another big international headliner. Starting with the melancholic ‘ASAP Forever’, which I truly believe samples the Sims 1 Build mode piano melody (check it out!), ASAP had the crowd moving immediately. However, with a lot of moving, there came a lot of pushing, and as the crowd grew, so did my desire to head back to the 909 side-stage, and catch Snakehips. Known for their remixes, Snakehips did not disappoint, playing a mashup of many classics, including Mura Masa’s ‘Lovesick’, Flume’s ‘Never Be Like You’, and the Snakehips remix of Banks’ ‘Warm Water’. Tons of crowd pleasers were thrown into the mix, and unlike at ASAP Rocky, there was adequate room to move and groove, my favourite kind of mosh. The British boys finished their set with the jam somehow literally everyone knows the lyrics to, ‘All My Friends’, getting everyone dancing into the night.

Capping off the night was the uber-psychedelic Confidence Man, whose set featured three slick outfit changes. Starting their set with the funkadelic ‘Bubblegum’, their practiced-to-perfection choreography was in full swing. The stone-cold facial expressions contrasted with wild moves exhibited by its leads, Janet the Planet and Sugar Bones, were enough for our own Talks Manager, India Weaver, to be begging to be adopted by the duo and taken ‘into their UFO’. Even during the upwards of three minutes of ‘performance breaks’ where costume changes occurred, you were never bored, with so many stimuli on-stage from the visuals, lights and beats. And the costume changes were well worth waiting through to see the iconic light-up bra Janet whips out. ‘C.O.O.L Party’ was a personal highlight – bringing me back to the days of dancing to ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua – as well as the classic track ‘Boyfriend’, complete with iconic dance rave where all members of the crowd are encouraged to crouch on the ground before jumping up in a fury and boogying. Confidence Man were a great way to end the festival on a high, before running over to the other concluding set by Skrillex just to hear the 2000s staple, ‘Bangarang’, again only really to brag to people that I saw it live.

This was my first Listen Out and it is quite different to the other Indie-tailored festivals I usually attend. While the toilet situation and set-time clashes proved an inconvenience, the platform for electronic and hip-hop music that is forever growing in Australia is a credit to Listen Out, not to mention the huge international acts and home-grown talent they are able to add to their line-up every year.

Photo courtesy of Cole Bennetts/Fuzzy Events.