Film 101

SYN Podcasts

Film 101 Podcast 1 Episode 6: Oscars Recap

Oscars (1)

Arnie, Darcy and Tom recap the 92nd Oscars including the winners, snubs, and talking points from the most prestigious night in the Awards calendar.

Arnel Duracak

February 19th 2020
Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category: , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Film 101

1
Film 101
Film 101

Color Out of Space: An Off The Rails Epic

Screener Link & Stills Provided By Distributor By Arnel Duracak “…there is no shortage of thrills in this fully fledged genre film […]

Bad Boys 3 still
Film 101
Film 101

Bad Boys for Life Could Be The Series’ Best

Bad Boys for Life Film Review Screening provided by distributor Words by Tom Parry “The third instalment in the action-comedy franchise is […]

PBF_0681.TIF
Film 101
Film 101

The Peanut Butter Falcon: A Heartwarming Tale of Companionship

Screener Link & Stills Provided By Distributor By Arnel Duracak “the payoff comes in seeing the two leads bond and begin to […]

Related Content

S2 Ep 10
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 10: Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Top 10 Films Of The Year

S2 Ep 9
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 9: The Addams Family, I Lost My Body, Golden Globes Nominations

S2 E7
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 7: The King, Knives Out, The Week That Was In Cinema