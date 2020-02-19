SYN Podcasts
Film 101 Podcast 1 Episode 6: Oscars Recap
Arnie, Darcy and Tom recap the 92nd Oscars including the winners, snubs, and talking points from the most prestigious night in the Awards calendar.
Arnel Duracak
February 19th 2020Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category: Audio, Features, Film
Topics: Art, Film
Tags: Academy Awards, cinema, criticism, film, movies, Oscars
More by Film 101
Color Out of Space: An Off The Rails Epic
Screener Link & Stills Provided By Distributor By Arnel Duracak “…there is no shortage of thrills in this fully fledged genre film […]
Bad Boys for Life Could Be The Series’ Best
Bad Boys for Life Film Review Screening provided by distributor Words by Tom Parry “The third instalment in the action-comedy franchise is […]
The Peanut Butter Falcon: A Heartwarming Tale of Companionship
Screener Link & Stills Provided By Distributor By Arnel Duracak “the payoff comes in seeing the two leads bond and begin to […]