Film 101 Season 2 Episode 10: Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Top 10 Films Of The Year

Episode 10 of Season 2 saw us look at the follow up to commercially successful Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Jumanji: The Next Level and we also looked at Greta Gerwig’s take on the classic novel Little Women in her film of the same name.

Finally, Arnie, Tom and Darcy discussed their top 10 films of the year (so far) as we near the end of the 2010’s