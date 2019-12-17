On Air
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 10: Jumanji: The Next Level, Little Women, Top 10 Films Of The Year
Episode 10 of Season 2 saw us look at the follow up to commercially successful Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Jumanji: The Next Level and we also looked at Greta Gerwig’s take on the classic novel Little Women in her film of the same name.
Finally, Arnie, Tom and Darcy discussed their top 10 films of the year (so far) as we near the end of the 2010’s
Contributors
Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry
Arnel Duracak
December 17th 2019Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Film
Tags: cinema, criticism, film, greta gerwig, jake kasdan, jumanj: the next level, little women, movies
More by Film 101
Bombshell: A Scathing Look At The Moment That Gave Steam To The #MeToo Movement
By Arnel Duracak “a seething condemnation of the current state of play in the entertainment and broadcast industry” Hailed by the acting might […]
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 9: The Addams Family, I Lost My Body, Golden Globes Nominations
Episode 9 of Season 2 saw us look at the animated entry of the classic film The Addams Family, the peculiar and heartwarming […]
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 8: Klaus, Frozen 2, The Week That Was In Cinema
Episode 8 of Season 2 saw us look at the subversive take on the Christmas story with Sergio Pablos’ Klaus, the follow up […]