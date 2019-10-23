On Air
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 2: Promised, The Dead Don’t Die, Joker
Film 101 looked at 3 more interesting, yet different films. Nick Conidi’s debut feature ‘Promised’ looks at a story close to the directors heart, Jim Jarmusch’s latest entry ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ sees him step into the zombie sub-genre, and Todd Phillip’s steps away from his usual comedy-oriented films to something a little more sinister with ‘Joker’.
Contributors
Arnel Duracak & Tom Parry
