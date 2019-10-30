On Air
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 3: Zombieland Double Tap, Hustlers, Special Segment
Episode 3 of season 2 sees Arnie, Tom and returning co-host Darcy look at Ruben Fleischer’s long awaited sequel to Zombieland nearly 10 years after its release, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers which has been spurring early Oscars talk, and we introduce a special new segment looking at The Week That Was In Cinema.
Arnel Duracak
October 30th 2019Read more by Arnel Duracak
