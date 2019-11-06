Film 101

On Air

Film 101: Season 2 Episode 4: Emu Runner, Imogen Thomas Interview, Terminator Dark Fate

S2 E4

Episode 4 of season 2 saw Arnie, Tom and Darcy look at Emu Runner which was screened at TIFF last year and has received and AACTA nomination as well, and we will look at the recent (and possibly final) instalment in the Terminator franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate.

We also spoke to Emu Runner Director Imogen Thomas about her debut feature and what it was like to make it.

Contributors

Arnel Duracak, Tom Parry and Darcy Read

Arnel Duracak

November 6th 2019
