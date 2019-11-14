Film 101 Season 2 Episode 5: The Laundromat, Dolemite Is My Name, The Irishman

Episode 5 of season 2 saw Arnie, Darcy and Tom look at 3 new Netflix originals as part of our Netflix special. From Soderbergh’s The Laundromat staring Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep, to a biopic starring Eddie Murphy as the late Rudy Ray Moore who pioneered Blaxploitation cinema in Dolemite Is My Name, right through to Martin Scorsese’s star studded The Irishman — we had it all.

Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.