Film 101

On Air

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 5: The Laundromat, Dolemite Is My Name, The Irishman

S2 E5

Episode 5 of season 2 saw Arnie, Darcy and Tom look at 3 new Netflix originals as part of our Netflix special. From Soderbergh’s The Laundromat staring Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep, to a biopic starring Eddie Murphy as the late Rudy Ray Moore who pioneered Blaxploitation cinema in Dolemite Is My Name, right through to Martin Scorsese’s star studded The Irishman — we had it all.

Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.

Contributors

Arnel Duracak, Tom Parry and Darcy Read

Arnel Duracak

November 14th 2019
Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Film 101

HFE1830_V200_2D_067908.0544962rW
Film 101
Film 101

The Irishman: The Capstone To Scorsese’s Illustrious Career

By Arnel Duracak Screened at Lido Cinemas If Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019) was Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to a period […]

S2 E4
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 4: Emu Runner, Imogen Thomas Interview, Terminator Dark Fate

Episode 4 of season 2 saw Arnie, Tom and Darcy look at Emu Runner which was screened at TIFF last year and […]

S2 E3
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 3: Zombieland Double Tap, Hustlers, Special Segment

Episode 3 of season 2 sees Arnie, Tom and returning co-host Darcy look at Ruben Fleischer’s long awaited sequel to Zombieland nearly 10 years […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport