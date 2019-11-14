On Air
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 5: The Laundromat, Dolemite Is My Name, The Irishman
Episode 5 of season 2 saw Arnie, Darcy and Tom look at 3 new Netflix originals as part of our Netflix special. From Soderbergh’s The Laundromat staring Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep, to a biopic starring Eddie Murphy as the late Rudy Ray Moore who pioneered Blaxploitation cinema in Dolemite Is My Name, right through to Martin Scorsese’s star studded The Irishman — we had it all.
Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.
Contributors
Arnel Duracak, Tom Parry and Darcy Read
More by Film 101
The Irishman: The Capstone To Scorsese’s Illustrious Career
By Arnel Duracak Screened at Lido Cinemas If Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019) was Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to a period […]
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 4: Emu Runner, Imogen Thomas Interview, Terminator Dark Fate
Episode 4 of season 2 saw Arnie, Tom and Darcy look at Emu Runner which was screened at TIFF last year and […]
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 3: Zombieland Double Tap, Hustlers, Special Segment
Episode 3 of season 2 sees Arnie, Tom and returning co-host Darcy look at Ruben Fleischer’s long awaited sequel to Zombieland nearly 10 years […]