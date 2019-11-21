Film 101

On Air

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 6: Charlie’s Angels, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story

S2 E6

Episode 6 of season 2 saw us look at Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels, the highly anticipated Ford v Ferrari from James Mangold, and the ever so praised and heartwarming Marriage Story from Noah Baumbach.

Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.

Contributors

Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry

Arnel Duracak

November 21st 2019
Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category:
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Film 101

S2 E5
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 5: The Laundromat, Dolemite Is My Name, The Irishman

Episode 5 of season 2 saw Arnie, Darcy and Tom look at 3 new Netflix originals as part of our Netflix special. […]

HFE1830_V200_2D_067908.0544962rW
Film 101
Film 101

The Irishman: The Capstone To Scorsese’s Illustrious Career

By Arnel Duracak Screened at Lido Cinemas If Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019) was Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to a period […]

S2 E4
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 4: Emu Runner, Imogen Thomas Interview, Terminator Dark Fate

Episode 4 of season 2 saw Arnie, Tom and Darcy look at Emu Runner which was screened at TIFF last year and […]

Related Content

S2 E3
Film 101
Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 3: Zombieland Double Tap, Hustlers, Special Segment

Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty via Zimbio.

Reports Camilla Cabello is set to star in a remake of Cinderella

Credit: Carlos Alvarez, Getty via Zimbio.

Chris Hemsworth puts his hand up to be the next James Bond