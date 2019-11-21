On Air
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 6: Charlie’s Angels, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story
Episode 6 of season 2 saw us look at Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels, the highly anticipated Ford v Ferrari from James Mangold, and the ever so praised and heartwarming Marriage Story from Noah Baumbach.
Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.
Contributors
Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry
Arnel Duracak
November 21st 2019Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Film
Tags: charlie's angels, cinema, criticism, elizabeth banks, film, ford v ferrari, james mangold, marriage story, movies, noah baumbach
