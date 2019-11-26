On Air
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 7: The King, Knives Out, The Week That Was In Cinema
Episode 7 of Season 2 saw us discuss David Michod’s The King which scored 13 nominations at the 2019 AACTA Awards, Rian Johnson’s latest witty and ever so entertaining whodunnit, Knives Out, and we recapped The Week That Was In Cinema.
Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.
Contributors
Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry
Arnel Duracak
November 26th 2019Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Film
Tags: cinema, criticism, david michod, film, knives out, movies, rian johnson, the king
