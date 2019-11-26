Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 7: The King, Knives Out, The Week That Was In Cinema

Episode 7 of Season 2 saw us discuss David Michod’s The King which scored 13 nominations at the 2019 AACTA Awards, Rian Johnson’s latest witty and ever so entertaining whodunnit, Knives Out, and we recapped The Week That Was In Cinema.

Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.

Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry

November 26th 2019
