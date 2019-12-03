Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 8: Klaus, Frozen 2, The Week That Was In Cinema

Episode 8 of Season 2 saw us look at the subversive take on the Christmas story with Sergio Pablos’ Klaus, the follow up to the widely successful Frozen in Frozen 2, and we recapped The Week That Was In Cinema.

Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.

Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry

Arnel Duracak

December 3rd 2019
