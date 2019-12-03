On Air
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 8: Klaus, Frozen 2, The Week That Was In Cinema
Episode 8 of Season 2 saw us look at the subversive take on the Christmas story with Sergio Pablos’ Klaus, the follow up to the widely successful Frozen in Frozen 2, and we recapped The Week That Was In Cinema.
Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.
Contributors
Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry
Arnel Duracak
December 3rd 2019Read more by Arnel Duracak
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Film
Tags: chris buck, frozen 2, jennifer lee, klaus, sergio pablos
More by Film 101
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 7: The King, Knives Out, The Week That Was In Cinema
Episode 7 of Season 2 saw us discuss David Michod’s The King which scored 13 nominations at the 2019 AACTA Awards, Rian […]
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 6: Charlie’s Angels, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story
Episode 6 of season 2 saw us look at Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels, the highly anticipated Ford v Ferrari from James Mangold, and the ever […]
Film 101 Season 2 Episode 5: The Laundromat, Dolemite Is My Name, The Irishman
Episode 5 of season 2 saw Arnie, Darcy and Tom look at 3 new Netflix originals as part of our Netflix special. […]