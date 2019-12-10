Film 101

Film 101 Season 2 Episode 9: The Addams Family, I Lost My Body, Golden Globes Nominations

S2 Ep 9

Episode 9 of Season 2 saw us look at the animated entry of the classic film The Addams Family, the peculiar and heartwarming animation by French filmmaker Jérémy Clapin in I Lost My Body, and we looked at the overnight Golden Globes nominees for cinema.

Arnie, Darcy and Tom were there to unpack it all.

Arnel Duracak, Darcy Read, and Tom Parry

Arnel Duracak

December 10th 2019
