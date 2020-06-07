Memorable Film Soundtracks – Record Store Ep. 7

Film soundtracks can make or break a scene.

Huge amounts of effort is put into making sure that sound effects are convincing and recorded well. Some films feature original compositions while others feature songs by big name artists, and even classic hits. The final touches to a soundtrack can take a film scene from good to straight up amazing.

Would films like Jurassic Park or even Jaws be the same without their iconic scores?

Listen back to the show for a selection of some of my favourite film soundtracks, from Pretty Woman, Blade Runner, and The Breakfast Club.

