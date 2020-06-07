On Air
Memorable Film Soundtracks – Record Store Ep. 7
Film soundtracks can make or break a scene.
Huge amounts of effort is put into making sure that sound effects are convincing and recorded well. Some films feature original compositions while others feature songs by big name artists, and even classic hits. The final touches to a soundtrack can take a film scene from good to straight up amazing.
Would films like Jurassic Park or even Jaws be the same without their iconic scores?
Listen back to the show for a selection of some of my favourite film soundtracks, from Pretty Woman, Blade Runner, and The Breakfast Club.
Playlist
- Oh, Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison
- The Heart Asks For Pleasure First/The Promise - Michael Nyman
- Lust For Life - Iggy Pop & David Bowie
- I've Had The Time of My Life - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
- Theme From Taxi Driver - Bernard Hermann
- Nightcall - Kavinsky
- Rachel's Song - Vangelis
- Love Is A Battlefield - Pat Benatar
- Superfly - Curtis Mayfield
- You Never Can Tell - Chuck Berry
- Don't You Forget About Me - Simple Minds
