Filmmaker Alana Tompson – Made in Rezza | FUSE Darebin Festival Interview

made_in_rezza_web_banner

Art Smitten host Cristina spoke with cinematographer and editor Alana Tompson on her involvement with the Made in Rezza exhibition for FUSE Festival Darebin. She created short documentaries showcasing the featured artists within the exhibition, speaking about the need for local support of the arts.

For more info on the Made in Rezza exhibition, click here.

Be sure to follow @artsmittensyn on Instagram, and tune in to SYN 90.7FM every Wednesday at 4pm-6pm.

Art Smitten

March 26th 2022
Read more by Art Smitten
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport