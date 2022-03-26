Filmmaker Alana Tompson – Made in Rezza | FUSE Darebin Festival Interview

Art Smitten host Cristina spoke with cinematographer and editor Alana Tompson on her involvement with the Made in Rezza exhibition for FUSE Festival Darebin. She created short documentaries showcasing the featured artists within the exhibition, speaking about the need for local support of the arts.

For more info on the Made in Rezza exhibition, click here.

Be sure to follow @artsmittensyn on Instagram, and tune in to SYN 90.7FM every Wednesday at 4pm-6pm.