What is flirting? – Season 1 Episode 10
Taymi and Zack team-up to talk bad flirting experiences, unrequited flirting, asexuality, and tackle a listener question! The two slowly reveal how they actually have no clue how to flirt at all, but would love to learn.
This show they were asked “How many sexual partners is too many?”, a question they don’t hesitate to give their thoughts on.
Playlist
- Dizzi - Teether & Don Glori
- Girl Sports - Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
- Magenta Mountain - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Only One - Ashli
- Stars in my Eyes - Ball Park Music
- Rocksta - 1300
- Love Letter - ODESZA (feat. The Knocks)
- Stock It - Pinch Points
- U Wana - For Life
- Hours - Otiuh and Cruz Patterson
- Sex Magik - Bloc Party
Contributors
Executive Producer: Zack Goutzoulas
Presenters: Taymi
Zack Goutzoulas
July 27th 2022Read more by Zack Goutzoulas
Category: Audio, Entertainment, Programs
Topics: Comedy, Education
Tags: asexual, asexuality, flirt, flirting, naughty rude, sex and relatipnships, The Naughty Rude Show
