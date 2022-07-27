What is flirting? – Season 1 Episode 10

Taymi and Zack team-up to talk bad flirting experiences, unrequited flirting, asexuality, and tackle a listener question! The two slowly reveal how they actually have no clue how to flirt at all, but would love to learn.

This show they were asked “How many sexual partners is too many?”, a question they don’t hesitate to give their thoughts on.

