FM Synthesis – Show #1 Prophet 5 (19/07/2021)
Itamar discusses the pivotal 80s synthesiser the Prophet-5 presenting a diverse selection of songs that showcase all its notable abilities.
You can listen and check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- 1000 Knives - Yellow Magic Orchestra
- Let's Go - The Cars
- Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel
- You Need Me - Chakra
- Theme From Halloween II - John Carpenter
- Marianne Faithful - Times Square
- Japan - Ghosts
- Partytime - Too Short
- Everything In Its Right Place - Radiohead
- Night by Night - Chromeo