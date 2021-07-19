synthesis_banner

On Air

FM Synthesis – Show #1 Prophet 5 (19/07/2021)

Itamar discusses the pivotal 80s synthesiser the Prophet-5 presenting a diverse selection of songs that showcase all its notable abilities.

You can listen and check out the playlist below:
 

 

Playlist

  1. 1000 Knives - Yellow Magic Orchestra
  2. Let's Go - The Cars
  3. Sledgehammer - Peter Gabriel
  4. You Need Me - Chakra
  5. Theme From Halloween II - John Carpenter
  6. Marianne Faithful - Times Square
  7. Japan - Ghosts
  8. Partytime - Too Short
  9. Everything In Its Right Place - Radiohead
  10. Night by Night - Chromeo
Itamar Livne

July 19th 2021
