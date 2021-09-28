FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #10 Yamaha DX7 (28/09/2021)

Itamar discusses the pivotal, and some say overused, Yamaha DX7. Check out the playlist below:

  1. Twin Peaks Theme - Angelo Badalamenti
  2. Saving All My Love For You - Whitney Hustoun
  3. Dire, Dire Docks - Koji Kondo
  4. Don't Try - Toro y moi
  5. What's Love Got to Do With It - TIna Turner
  6. Storms in Africa - Enya
  7. An Ending (Ascent) - Brian Eno
  8. Junkie - Bigots
September 28th 2021
