FM Synthesis – Show #10 Yamaha DX7 (28/09/2021)
Itamar discusses the pivotal, and some say overused, Yamaha DX7. Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Twin Peaks Theme - Angelo Badalamenti
- Saving All My Love For You - Whitney Hustoun
- Dire, Dire Docks - Koji Kondo
- Don't Try - Toro y moi
- What's Love Got to Do With It - TIna Turner
- Storms in Africa - Enya
- An Ending (Ascent) - Brian Eno
- Junkie - Bigots
Itamar Livne
September 28th 2021
Category: Audio
Topics: Music
Tags: synthesisers
