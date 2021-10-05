On Air
FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #11 ITAMAR’S FAVOURITES: THE SEQUEL (04/10/2021)
Itamar discusses some of his favourite music. Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Last Night I Had a Dream - Fanny
- Os Alquimistas Estão Chegando os Alquimistas - Jorge Ben Jur
- Öngyilkos Vasárnap - Venetian Snares
- When It Rains - Danny Brown
- Heartbeats - Suzanne Ciani
- Top Picks For You - Injury Reserve
- I Lost Something in the Hills - Sibylle Baier
- Rainy Day in Centreville - Minnie Ripperton
- All Your Gold - Bat for Lashes
Itamar Livne
October 5th 2021
