FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #11 ITAMAR’S FAVOURITES: THE SEQUEL (04/10/2021)

Itamar discusses some of his favourite music. Check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Last Night I Had a Dream - Fanny
  2. Os Alquimistas Estão Chegando os Alquimistas - Jorge Ben Jur
  3. Öngyilkos Vasárnap - Venetian Snares
  4. When It Rains - Danny Brown
  5. Heartbeats - Suzanne Ciani
  6. Top Picks For You - Injury Reserve
  7. I Lost Something in the Hills - Sibylle Baier
  8. Rainy Day in Centreville - Minnie Ripperton
  9. All Your Gold - Bat for Lashes
Itamar Livne

October 5th 2021
