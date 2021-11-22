FM Synthesis

FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #12 DR DRE (11/10/2021)

FM Synthesis

Itamar discusses the iconic Hip-Hop producer Dr. Dre and the genesis of G-Funk. Check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Gangsta Gangsta - N.W.A
  2. Let Me Ride - Dr. Dre
  3. Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg
  4. Still D.R.E - Dr. Dre
  5. My Name Is - Eminem
  6. All About U - 2Pac
  7. In Da Club - 50 Cent
  8. Not Today - Mary J. Blige
  9. Mansa Musa - Anderson .Paak
Itamar Livne

November 22nd 2021
