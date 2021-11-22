On Air
FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #12 DR DRE (11/10/2021)
Itamar discusses the iconic Hip-Hop producer Dr. Dre and the genesis of G-Funk. Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Gangsta Gangsta - N.W.A
- Let Me Ride - Dr. Dre
- Gin & Juice - Snoop Dogg
- Still D.R.E - Dr. Dre
- My Name Is - Eminem
- All About U - 2Pac
- In Da Club - 50 Cent
- Not Today - Mary J. Blige
- Mansa Musa - Anderson .Paak
Itamar Livne
November 22nd 2021
Category: Audio, Audio, Music Reviews
Topics: Music
Tags: Dr Dre, Hip Hop, Synthesiser
