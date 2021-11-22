On Air
FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #13 MINIMOOG (18/10/2021)
Itamar discusses the first portable synth, the Moog Minimoog. Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Blue Soul - Sun Ra
- Old Castle - Emerson, Lake & Palmer
- Autobahn - Kraftwerk
- Stir It Up - Bob Marley
- Flashlight - Parliament
- Are Friends Electric? - Tubeway Army
- Head Like A Hole - Nine Inch Nails
- E = Mc2 - J Dilla
- Magic Doors - Portishead
Itamar Livne
Itamar Livne
November 22nd 2021
Category: Audio, Tech Reviews
Topics: Music
Tags: moog, Synthesiser
