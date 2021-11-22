On Air
FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #15 PALLY (01/11/2021)
Itamar hosts fellow musician and synth head Pally to discuss their favourite productions.
Playlist
- Radiation - Lil' Ugly Mane
- Who Shot Ya - Xenia Rubinos
- I'm Too Hi - DJ Rashad
- Protofino 1 - Raymond Scott
- Lightworks - J Dilla
- THe Things That Dreams Are Made Of - The Human League
- Cup of Tea - Position Normal
- Pandora - Cocteau Twins
Itamar Livne
November 22nd 2021
