FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #15 PALLY (01/11/2021)

Itamar hosts fellow musician and synth head Pally to discuss their favourite productions.

Playlist

  1. Radiation - Lil' Ugly Mane
  2. Who Shot Ya - Xenia Rubinos
  3. I'm Too Hi - DJ Rashad
  4. Protofino 1 - Raymond Scott
  5. Lightworks - J Dilla
  6. THe Things That Dreams Are Made Of - The Human League
  7. Cup of Tea - Position Normal
  8. Pandora - Cocteau Twins
Itamar Livne

November 22nd 2021
