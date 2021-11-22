ON AIR NOW:
SYN
SYN Media
Toggle navigation
ON AIR
Schedule
Flagship
Seasonal
Past
Playlists
NATIONAL
On Air
Past
SYN Online
SYN Podcasts
Podcast Incubator
Current
Past
SYN TV
Video
Current
Past
SYN News
Training
Educational Programs
Regional Workshops
Tailored Projects
Volunteer Training
Get Involved
Volunteer at SYN
Access Scholarship
Sponsor
Production Services
Jobs
Work Experience at SYN
Mentoring
Features
Programs
Live Reviews
Music Reviews
Sweet 16 & Albums
About
Membership
History
Donate
Staff
Volunteers
SYN Board
Alumni
Contact Us
Policies and Procedures
FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #14 PORCHES (25/10/2021)
Itamar interviews Aaron from the fantastic indie band Porches and discusses their most recent album.
Itamar Livne
November 22nd 2021
Read more by Itamar Livne
Category:
Audio
Topics:
Art
,
Music
Tags:
Synthesiser
Share
Contact
Vaccine Roadmap & SYN
Membership
Volunteer
On Air Schedule
Related Content
FM Synthesis
FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #13 MINIMOOG (18/10/2021)
FM Synthesis
FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #12 DR DRE (11/10/2021)
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis – Show #9 Eccentric Instruments (20/09/2021)
BROWSE BY TOPIC
Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport
SYN eNews
Contact Us
×
Share this Page