FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #16 WILLIAM THRALL (08/10/2021)
Itamar hosts William Thrall, a musician and audiophile to discuss music reminiscent of dreams and sleeping. Check out the playlist below:
Playlist
- Myrrhman - Talk Talk
- Your Business Here Elijah? - Maher Shalal Hash Baz
- Do Dekor - Jan Jelinek
- The Humility of Pain - Jandek
- Beside Me - Piana
- Silver Apples II - Tom Rapp
- Dracula Mountain - Lightning Bolt
- Great Bells in the Morning - Laraaji
- Love Songs - Margo Guryan
Itamar Livne
November 22nd 2021Read more by Itamar Livne
