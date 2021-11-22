FM Synthesis

On Air

FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #16 WILLIAM THRALL (08/10/2021)

FM Synthesis

Itamar hosts William Thrall, a musician and audiophile to discuss music reminiscent of dreams and sleeping. Check out the playlist below:

Playlist

  1. Myrrhman - Talk Talk
  2. Your Business Here Elijah? - Maher Shalal Hash Baz
  3. Do Dekor - Jan Jelinek
  4. The Humility of Pain - Jandek
  5. Beside Me - Piana
  6. Silver Apples II - Tom Rapp
  7. Dracula Mountain - Lightning Bolt
  8. Great Bells in the Morning - Laraaji
  9. Love Songs - Margo Guryan
Itamar Livne

November 22nd 2021
Read more by Itamar Livne
Category: , , ,
Topics:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #15 PALLY (01/11/2021)

Itamar hosts fellow musician and synth head Pally to discuss their favourite productions.

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #13 MINIMOOG (18/10/2021)

Itamar discusses the first portable synth, the Moog Minimoog. Check out the playlist below:

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #12 DR DRE (11/10/2021)

Itamar discusses the iconic Hip-Hop producer Dr. Dre and the genesis of G-Funk. Check out the playlist below:

Related Content

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM SYNTHESIS – SHOW #11 ITAMAR'S FAVOURITES: THE SEQUEL (04/10/2021)

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #10 Yamaha DX7 (28/09/2021)

FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis
FM Synthesis

FM Synthesis – Show #7 Vocoder (30/08/2021)